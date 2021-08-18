Middle EastOffshore

P&O Maritime awarded AHTS contract by Dolphin Energy

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 18, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
P&O Maritime

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured a long-term contract with Dolphin Energy in Qatar for the 2008-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Topaz Jafiliya.

The contract is scheduled to commence in early September this year. Financial details have not been disclosed. According to VesselsValue, the Marshall Islands-flagged AHTS has been on contract with Dubai-based Dragon Oil since 2018.

“This is an exciting step in our relationship with Dolphin Energy, and we look forward to continuing to be partners throughout the next year,” P&O Maritime said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 18, 2021
0 10 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button