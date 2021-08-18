P&O Maritime awarded AHTS contract by Dolphin Energy

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured a long-term contract with Dolphin Energy in Qatar for the 2008-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Topaz Jafiliya .

The contract is scheduled to commence in early September this year. Financial details have not been disclosed. According to VesselsValue, the Marshall Islands-flagged AHTS has been on contract with Dubai-based Dragon Oil since 2018.

“This is an exciting step in our relationship with Dolphin Energy, and we look forward to continuing to be partners throughout the next year,” P&O Maritime said in a statement.