P&O Maritime awarded AHTS contract by Dolphin Energy
DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured a long-term contract with Dolphin Energy in Qatar for the 2008-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Topaz Jafiliya.
The contract is scheduled to commence in early September this year. Financial details have not been disclosed. According to VesselsValue, the Marshall Islands-flagged AHTS has been on contract with Dubai-based Dragon Oil since 2018.
“This is an exciting step in our relationship with Dolphin Energy, and we look forward to continuing to be partners throughout the next year,” P&O Maritime said in a statement.