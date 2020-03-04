P&O Maritime Logistics appoints new CEO to replace departing Kofod-Olsen

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics (POML) has appointed Martin Helweg as its new chief executive officer, replacing Rene Kofod-Olsen.

The company did not give a reason the departure of Kofod-Olsen leaving. Formerly the CEO of Topaz, Kofod-Olsen helped transition the merger of the company into P&O Maritime to form POML late last year.

Martin moves into the role having served the last three years in charge of P&O’s global operations, and will report into DP World’s chief operating officer for logistics and technology Mike Bhaskaran.

Commenting on the appointment, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “I am confident that Martin will lead P&O Maritime Logistics into the next stage of growth as part of DP World, strengthening the P&O brand which has more than 180 years of maritime history. P&O Maritime Logistics will continue to innovate to offer our customers a wide portfolio of services.

“I would like to thank Rene Kofod-Olsen for his contribution to DP World during the transition of Topaz Energy and Marine into P&O Maritime Logistics, and wish him well for the future.”