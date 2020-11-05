Middle EastOperations

P&O Maritime Logistics awarded new project cargo contracts

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles November 6, 2020
0 7 Less than a minute
P&O Maritime Logistics

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has sealed two contracts for the multi carrying vessel Topaz Amur.

One contract will see the Topaz Amur continue to be involved in the transport of oversize cargos including large modules, reactors, pressure vessels, distillation columns, cooling units, power turbine components and other breakbulk cargo from the Baltic and Black Seas to the Caspian Sea.

The second project, in partnership with Denmark’s Blue Water Shipping, will see Topaz Amur transport wind farm equipment from Esbjerg, Denmark to Alexandra Dock in Hull, UK.

P&O Maritime Logistics says this latest contract strengthens its renewable energy credentials, and its large fleet of efficient RoRo deck carriers offer an extremely flexible service to the renewables supply chain for both offshore and onshore windfarms.

P&O Maritime is increasing its presence in the breakbulk market with several new vessels set to deliver.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close