P&O Maritime Logistics awarded new project cargo contracts

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has sealed two contracts for the multi carrying vessel Topaz Amur .

One contract will see the Topaz Amur continue to be involved in the transport of oversize cargos including large modules, reactors, pressure vessels, distillation columns, cooling units, power turbine components and other breakbulk cargo from the Baltic and Black Seas to the Caspian Sea.

The second project, in partnership with Denmark’s Blue Water Shipping, will see Topaz Amur transport wind farm equipment from Esbjerg, Denmark to Alexandra Dock in Hull, UK.

P&O Maritime Logistics says this latest contract strengthens its renewable energy credentials, and its large fleet of efficient RoRo deck carriers offer an extremely flexible service to the renewables supply chain for both offshore and onshore windfarms.

P&O Maritime is increasing its presence in the breakbulk market with several new vessels set to deliver.