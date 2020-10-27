P&O Maritime Logistics scores several offshore wind contracts in Taiwan

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured contracts in Taiwan’s offshore wind market for 2021 and beyond worth over $30m.

Cable-lay vessel Topaz Installer will be utilised in shore-to-sea and inter-field cable arrays for Subsea 7 and Van Oord until 2024, with the end client being Ørsted Taiwan.

MPSV Topaz Tangaroa has been contracted by Van Oord to work on the Greater Changua Offshore Field supporting cable-lay vessel Nexus on cable trenching, also for end client Ørsted Taiwan.

Topaz Tiamat, another MPSV and sister vessel to Topaz Tangaroa, has been contracted for 3.5 years from January 2021 to work in the Changfang and Xidao windfarms. The vessel will support the installation of foundations and monopiles for Boskalis.

Robert Desai, chief commercial officer at P&O Maritime Logistics, commented: “These three contracts represent significant wins for some of our most advanced and modern vessels and add a healthy US$30 million to our already industry-leading contract backlog. I’m delighted to be able to capture value in what are very challenging times for the offshore industry.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to play a part in the exciting offshore wind market in Taiwan and to be working for such prestigious clients in this important and growing segment. The awards reinforce our reputation as a trusted offshore logistics partner to major marine contractors based on a consistent global track-record of reliable and safe operations.”