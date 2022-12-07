P&O Maritime Logistics seals vessel extension in Taiwan

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured a contract extension with Seaway 7 for the cable layer Topaz Installer in Taiwan.

The new contract will see the vessel support the development of three offshore wind farms in Taiwan until 2024 with further work to be agreed upon in 2025.

P&O Maritime Logistics has been supporting the growth of Taiwan’s offshore wind energy for several years through involvement in developing the Greater Changhua, ChangFang and Xiado wind farms.

Taiwan has invested heavily in wind technology and aims to deliver 5,7 GW output by 2025.