Greater ChinaOffshoreRenewables

P&O Maritime Logistics seals vessel extension in Taiwan

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 7, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has secured a contract extension with Seaway 7 for the cable layer Topaz Installer in Taiwan.

The new contract will see the vessel support the development of three offshore wind farms in Taiwan until 2024 with further work to be agreed upon in 2025.

P&O Maritime Logistics has been supporting the growth of Taiwan’s offshore wind energy for several years through involvement in developing the Greater Changhua, ChangFang and Xiado wind farms.

Taiwan has invested heavily in wind technology and aims to deliver 5,7 GW output by 2025.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 7, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button