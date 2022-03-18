P&O Maritime Logistics secures new vessel contracts in Saudi Arabia

DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics has signed three new contracts with a long-term client in Saudi Arabia.

The deal will see the Dubai-based company provide two unnamed anchor handling vessels and one platform supply vessel. No further details have been disclosed.

“P&O Maritime Logistics is committed to becoming a partner of choice for our customers and will continue to work to ensure the delivery of operational excellence and continuity of operations in the years to come,” the company said in a statement.

In 2019, P&O Maritime merged with Topaz Energy and Marine to form P&O Maritime Logistics. The company recently made headlines after announcing its return to the container shipping sector and completing container fitting modification to its multi-carrying vessel (MCV) Topaz Lena, with plans to retrofit additional vessels in the future.