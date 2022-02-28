P&O Maritime moves into container shipping

The containerised market entry marks a first for the company and it stems from a collaboration with Unifeeder on providing services on container routes with a low number of boxes but a need for a quick turnaround due to logistical constraints.

In addition to the original design to transport general and oversized project cargo, P&O Maritime said its fleet will be able to carry 20-foot, 40-foot, and 45-foot containers when container capacity is most needed, adding that the new model of container carrying MCVs are ideal for lower volume, high frequency shortsea routes as well as trade routes through rivers and to shallow water ports like the transit between Turkey and the Caspian via the Russian rivers, where multiple vessels are expected to be employed next year.