Polarcus stacks vessel redelivered by Sovcomflot

Dubai-headquartered seismic specialist Polarcus has taken redelivery of 2012-built survey vessel Ivan Gubkin from Sovcomflot and immediate stacked the vessel, now renamed Polarcus Amani, until market conditions improve.

The vessel has been stacked in Lyngdal, Norway and both Sovcomflot and Polarcus are now assessing opportunities for the vessel. It had been on charter to the Russian company since 2017.

Redelivery was agreed earlier in the month as part of a deal between the two companies which saw the charter of Vyacheslav Tikhonov extended by three years.