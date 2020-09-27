EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Polarcus stacks vessel redelivered by Sovcomflot

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 28, 2020
0 218 Less than a minute

Dubai-headquartered seismic specialist Polarcus has taken redelivery of 2012-built survey vessel Ivan Gubkin from Sovcomflot and immediate stacked the vessel, now renamed Polarcus Amani, until market conditions improve.

The vessel has been stacked in Lyngdal, Norway and both Sovcomflot and Polarcus are now assessing opportunities for the vessel. It had been on charter to the Russian company since 2017.

Redelivery was agreed earlier in the month as part of a deal between the two companies which saw the charter of Vyacheslav Tikhonov extended by three years.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close