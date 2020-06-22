Middle EastOffshore

Polarcus streamlines operations with 20% headcount reduction

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang June 22, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Offshore survey specialist Polarcus has implemented actions to streamline its operations further, following on from a $15m cost reduction plan at the end of March.

Under the latest measures, the company has reshaped its business into a more scalable hemisphere structure with its sales and marketing presence to be maintained in Houston and London as Western Hemisphere, and in Dubai and Singapore as Eastern Hemisphere. 

Addtionally, the operational organisation, both onshore and offshore, has been reduced with greater flexibility embedded in order to manage the anticipated fluctuation in activity levels.

The streamlined operations will result in a 20% reduction in headcount and permanent salary reduction of 10% in base salary at senior levels with effect from October 1.

“The extent of the global economic crisis over the past three months has been profound. The further organisation changes we have made respond to the deteriorated market conditions and position the Company for the future. Based on regular conversations with our client base across the globe, I am confident that the industry will see activity levels increase through 2021. Polarcus will enter this phase as a leaner and more responsive organization with an established foundation for future success,” said Polarcus CEO Duncan Eley.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close