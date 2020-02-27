Polaris Shipping VLOC runs aground off Brazil

2016-built VLOC Stellar Banner , owned by South Korea’s Polaris Shipping, has run aground off the Brazilian coast after leaving Vale’s Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal in the state of Maranhao yesterday evening.

Brazilian miner Vale confirmed the incident, revealing that the crew of 20 were evacuated from the ship which is currently located 100km off the coast.

According to local reports, the ship’s captain manoeuvred the vessel to run aground after it started taking on water. A spokesperson from Polaris Shipping told Splash that the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Marine Traffic data shows the vessel was headed for Qingdao in China, and various reports say the ship had around 275,000 tons of iron ore loaded.

For Polaris Shipping, the incident comes just days after it was found guilty of failing to report defects on converted VLOC Stellar Daisy which sunk in the south Atlantic in 2017 leading to the loss of 22 lives. Kim Wan-Jung, the CEO of Polaris, was also found guilty of not reporting the vessel defects and handed a year’s probation. The shipping line was also given a KRW15m ($12,426) fine.