Polish energy trio join forces to develop offshore wind projects

Three of Poland’s largest energy companies are joining forces to develop offshore wind projects.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, Enea and Tauron Polska Energia have signed a letter of intent to create a joint company for the purpose of developing wind projects in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone of the Baltic Sea.

Last week Poland’s Senate passed the Offshore Act regulating the development of offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

”The energy potential of the Baltic Sea is enormous and the conditions in the Polish part of the sea are among the best for this type of investment. We should take advantage of this. Ultimately, we can connect up to 28 GW of capacity in offshore wind farms to the Polish system and thus become the region’s leader,” commented Kamila Tarnacka, vice president of the Polish Wind Energy Association last week.