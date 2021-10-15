Poulsson steps in as Pontoppidan leaves Nordic Shipholding

Nordic Shipholding chairman Knud Pontoppidan has stepped down as the Danish owner moves into the new phase of winding down its business. Jens Mathiasen, an independent director, also retired from the board.

The Copenhagen-listed firm has appointed Esben Poulsson, an independent director of the company, as the new chairman. Jon Robert Lewis, a non-independent director, will continue as deputy chairman.

Nordic Shipholding announced in August it was selling its three remaining tankers after it failed to find a merger partner and turn around the business. The company has held extensive discussions with potential merger partners and lenders to secure the long-term viability of the group. However, the process had been stalled despite cautious optimism in June that a merger may be consummated in due course.