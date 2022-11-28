Pontus Fredriksson named new GAC president

Global shipping, logistics and marine services provider GAC Group has announced the appointment of Pontus Fredriksson as its new president effective from January 2023.

Bengt Ekstrand, who has held the position for the past 10 years, will take on the role of executive co-chairman alongside GAC’s long-standing executive chairman Björn Engblom.

Ekstrand’s tenure began at a time of economic turmoil in the Eurozone and expanding armed conflicts in the Middle East and he will be leaving the position with GAC, which delivers services from more than 300 offices worldwide, reporting record results in recent years.

Fredriksson joined GAC in 2007 and has been Group vice president of GAC’s Americas region since August 2019. He previously held various finance and managerial roles in the Middle East, including managing director of GAC Bahrain.

“Pontus has consistently demonstrated a strong commercial focus and top leadership skills,” said Ekstrand. “His acumen and sound industry knowledge put him in a good position to lead the Group to further successes in a turbulent environment and I look forward to supporting him in his new role.”