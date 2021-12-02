TankersTech

Popular VLCC fixtures app gets an update

Sam Chambers December 2, 2021
The go-to app for many in the tanker industry has had a refresh. Tankers International, which operates a VLCC pool, has launched its new improved VLCC fixtures app.

First launched in 2014, the app contains comprehensive fixture data and has been downloaded by more than 25,000 individual users. Its popularity leapt last year during the brief VLCC mega boom, in which rates soared by tens of thousands of dollars per day.

The upgrades include an easier to navigate interface across different platforms, as well as improved search options based upon region, age, and operator-based data segmentation.

Charlie Grey, chief operating officer, Tankers International, commented: said: “It has been incredibly rewarding to see the app grow since it was first launched in 2014, and how it has demystified the VLCC market for shipowners, brokers, charterers, and investors. The new version of the app underpins Tankers International’s status as a leading hub for tanker knowledge, providing unique data and analysis that has real commercial value users.”

