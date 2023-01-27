Port Authority of Bilbao moves forward with new container terminal

The Port Authority of Bilbao has issued an invitation to tender for the construction and operation of a maritime container terminal on the central quay of the Port of Bilbao in northern Spain. The central quay is the last large area of the port for which a concession can be awarded.

One phase of the project has been completed, resulting in an operational surface area of more than 30 hectares, with 232,530 square metres still available after part of the area was awarded by concession.

Construction of the second phase will begin this year and will also create an operations area in excess of 30 hectares.

Consultations that pointed to an opportunity for growth in containerised cargo traffic at the port were supported, said the port authority in a statement, by “the express interest shown by several international operators who have confirmed that the Port of Bilbao is in a favourable position to be a real alternative to address the problem of congestion in the ports of Northern Europe, together with the possibility of attracting direct transoceanic regular lines and transit traffic.”

Further, improving the connectivity and intermodality of the port and attracting new traffic and shipping lines are strategic objectives of the port authority. The decision to utilise the last large port area for container traffic is aligned to those objectives.

A new container terminal is expected to benefit the logistics activity of the port and the competitiveness of its hinterland and catchment area.

The port authority has published information about the public tender in the Official State Gazette.

Interested parties have three months from the date of publication to submit proposals. They may opt to develop and operate part or all of the areas made available in both phases of the project.

Concessions will be awarded for a maximum of 40 years.