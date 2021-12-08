ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

Port congestion prompts carriers to drop a quarter of all North European calls from Asia – Europe deepsea loops

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2021
0 28 1 minute read
Port of Felixstowe

The 18 Asia – North Europe loops operated by the three mega alliances have skipped a total of 383 port calls in North Europe over the past five months due to severe port congestion, new data from Alphaliner shows. The figure represents nearly a quarter of all scheduled calls in the period.

The addition of 77 inducement calls has only partly compensated for these massive port omissions.

Felixstowe in the UK has been the worst hit by the temporary schedule changes and ad hoc adjustments with 32.5% less calls over the past five months. Felixstowe is primarily used by 2M. The weekly number of 2M calls was reduced to three in October.

Felixstowe has been the worst hit

The top three ports, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg, also saw a reduction of between 20.2% to 30.3% of planned calls.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2021
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button