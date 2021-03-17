ContainersPorts and LogisticsTech

Port congestion reporting service launches

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2021
On the heels of its recent acquisition of Ocean Insights, project44 has debuted its free container port visibility reporting service, Port Intel.

Free for a limited time, Port Intel is an online service that provides subscribers with free reports that summarise port congestion, inform them when their containers are anchored near congested ports, and help them make critical inventory and management decisions.

Port Intel is powered by Ocean Insights from project44. Ocean Insights offers track and trace functionality across more than 55 shipping lines, 700 seaports, and more than 5,000 vessels, processing over 5m sailing schedule changes per day.

“The impact of oceanic bottlenecks on the global economy is staggering,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. ​“Given the critical nature of the port blockages, we released Port Intel as a service to enable global shippers to identify where the delays are occurring and how they can mitigate delays and avoid future crises.”

