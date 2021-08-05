Port delays expected in Canada as border employees begin strike action on Friday

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served strike notice to the Canadian federal government on Tuesday after voting last week for strike action. They announced yesterday that work-to-rule strike activity will start on Friday at 6:00 am EDT at all Canadian airports, land borders and commercial shipping ports. They warned that commercial traffic entering Canada should expect long lineups and lengthy delays.

Unionized employees with PSAC and the CIU have been working without a contract for more than three years. They are seeking better protections against a ‘toxic workplace culture’ at CBSA and greater parity with other law-enforcement agencies across Canada.

Le Journal de Montréal reported on Wednesday that the Treasury Board engaged a new negotiator for discussions between the two parties and that it has made a formal request to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board to find a mediator.

The Port of Vancouver has already been hit with delays caused by Covid and wildfires in the province, while Port of Montreal is contending with a low water level in the St. Lawrence River.