Port Houston container terminals back in operation after computer hardware failure

Port Houston

Port Houston, the top US port in waterborne tonnage, “experienced a major failure of the storage devices that support all of the applications used to operate both Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals,” according to a letter on the port’s website last week from executive director Roger Guenther.

The terminals were unable to process transactions, meaning that ships not already in progress could not be started and truck gates were closed.

A Twitter update from the port on Friday said that both terminals had reopened with extended gate hours.

