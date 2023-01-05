AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Port Houston import dwell fee to take effect February 1

Kim Biggar January 5, 2023
Port of Houston

Port Houston will implement its Sustained Import Dwell Fee on February 1 to help maintain fluidity at the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell.

The $45 fee will be charged per unit per day starting on the eighth day after the expiration of free time. This fee is in addition to the demurrage charges for loaded import containers and does not replace those charges. Containers will be held until all terminal fees are reconciled.

“The Sustained Import Dwell Fee is intended to minimize long-term storage of containers on the terminals and promote fluidity of cargo movement,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “We’ve seen during the recent increase in demand that containers sitting on terminals for an extended period of time are a challenge. We are implementing this additional tool to help optimize space at our terminals and keep goods moving to the consumers in our region who need them.”

The Port Commission has also approved an Excessive Import Dwell Fee, which can be implemented by the port’s executive director as needed. If implemented, it will take effect following 30 days’ public notice and remain in effect for at least 60 days. It is not being implemented at this time.

Kim Biggar January 5, 2023
