EuropePorts and Logistics

Port of Antwerp-Bruges kicks off large expansion

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 11, 2022
0 34 1 minute read
Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp will spend around $330m upgrading the Europa Terminal over the next nine years to add significant capacity to Belgium’s largest port.

The depth of vessels that can moor at the new 1,200 m quayside will be increased from 13.5 m to 16 m, allowing larger ships to call.

The new quayside will be given a new orientation to ensure sufficient distance between passing ships and the terminal, and to protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve.

Four contractors – Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis – have been award the contract for the terminal expansion.

Jurgen De Wachter, general manager at PSA Antwerp, commented: “The development of the Europa Terminal will futureproof our operations and service levels, by reducing our carbon footprint by more than half, improving the safety of our people and meeting our customers’ increasing demand for megaship capacity.”

The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge officially started work as a unified entity in April rebranding to become known as the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, which is Europe’s largest export port as well as the continent’s biggest car port.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 11, 2022
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button