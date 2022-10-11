Port of Antwerp-Bruges kicks off large expansion

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and PSA Antwerp will spend around $330m upgrading the Europa Terminal over the next nine years to add significant capacity to Belgium’s largest port.

The depth of vessels that can moor at the new 1,200 m quayside will be increased from 13.5 m to 16 m, allowing larger ships to call.

The new quayside will be given a new orientation to ensure sufficient distance between passing ships and the terminal, and to protect the nearby Galgenschoor nature reserve.

Four contractors – Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Boskalis – have been award the contract for the terminal expansion.

Jurgen De Wachter, general manager at PSA Antwerp, commented: “The development of the Europa Terminal will futureproof our operations and service levels, by reducing our carbon footprint by more than half, improving the safety of our people and meeting our customers’ increasing demand for megaship capacity.”

The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge officially started work as a unified entity in April rebranding to become known as the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, which is Europe’s largest export port as well as the continent’s biggest car port.