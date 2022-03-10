Port of Brunswick in Georgia to add berth, expand storage, grow breakbulk capability

The Georgia Ports Authority on Wednesday unveiled plans to grow capacity at the Port of Brunswick’s autoport and its breakbulk terminal for forest products.

“We’re expanding berth and terminal capacity at both Colonel’s Island and Mayor’s Point so that we are ready to take on additional trade,” said Griff Lynch, GPA executive director.

As America’s second busiest hub for ro-ro cargo, behind only Baltimore, the Port of Brunswick moved 650,000 units of vehicles and heavy machinery in 2021, an increase of 10% over the previous year.

GPA will add a fourth berth at the Colonel’s Island terminal, 360,000 square feet of new warehousing, and 85 additional acres for auto processing. The new pavement and buildings are slated to be complete in 2023. The additional auto storage will increase the terminal’s annual capacity from 1.2m to 1.4m vehicles. Colonel’s Island has a total of 355 acres permitted for expansion.

Construction of the new berth is anticipated to begin at the end of 2022 and take two years to complete. It will extend ro-ro vessel berthing space from 3,355 feet to 4,630 feet.

The expansion is expected to cost $150m.