Port of Cork appoints new CEO

Jason Jiang September 18, 2020
Port of Cork

Port of Cork in Ireland has appointed Eoin McGettigan as the new CEO of the company, effectively from October 1.

McGettigan will be replacing Brendan Keating, who will be retired after 18 years of service as CEO at the port. Before joining Port of Cork, McGettigan worked over 30 years in retail, wholesale and property businesses.

“Eoin brings with him a wealth of senior executive experience, excellent leadership skills and an integral knowledge of modern supply chains and logistics. He joins the port at a strategic and exciting time for the company and the southern region. The board and all in the port company wish him every success,” said John Mullins, chairman of Port of Cork.

“Eoin will steward the company from the river to the sea through the commissioning of key infrastructure in the lower harbour whilst making available former assets for critical residential and commercial development. Eoin’s property experience will be instrumental in ensuring that Tivoli will be one of the most exciting projects in the future for the company and for the City of Cork,” Mullins added.

Port of Cork currently has a new container terminal under construction in Ringaskiddy, with operations scheduled to commence later this year.

