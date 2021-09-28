Port of Corpus Christi channel project moves to next phase

Houston’s Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has been awarded a $139m contract by the US Army Corps of Engineers to work on the third phase of the Port of Corpus Christi ship channel improvement project.

The four-phase project, which began in May 2019, will increase the channel depth to 54 feet from 47 feet, and widen it to 530 feet to allow more than one vessel to pass through at a time.

Phase 1 of the project, also contracted to Great Lakes, was completed in March 2020. The second phase, awarded to Callan Marine, is ongoing. Phase 3 is expected to be completed by June 2023 and will see the deepening and widening work reach the port’s inner harbour.

“The enhanced channel will … improve safety and efficiency by allowing two-way traffic, and a safer passthrough for deep-draft vessels,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District Commander Col. Tim Vail.