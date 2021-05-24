Port of Cromarty Firth signs up for Norwegian green hydrogen

Port of Cromarty Firth has joined forces with Norwegian firm Gen2 Energy to create a commercial pathway to import green hydrogen from Norway into the UK energy market.

A memorandum of understanding, signed between the two parties, should provide a security of supply for the Cromarty Firth’s own plans for a largescale electrolyser facility, and will guarantee access to green hydrogen by mid-2023.

The Firth will become the UK transhipment hub for Gen2 Energy’s hydrogen, produced from Norway’s surplus renewable energy, which will be shipped across the North Sea to the port. Hydrogen would then be distributed to customers across the UK by road, rail and sea.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth chief commented: “This is a historic moment for the Port, and for the move towards green hydrogen as a reliable and secure source of energy in the Highlands, Scotland, and the UK.

“We are on the cusp of another renewable energy revolution, with demand for clean energy rising every year. This MoU can put the Highlands on the map as one of the largest suppliers of clean hydrogen energy in Europe, alongside our established leadership in the onshore and offshore wind markets.”

Scottish Government has set a goal to generate 5 GW of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 1.8m homes.