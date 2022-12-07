Port of Everett opens first all-new cargo terminal on US West Coast since 2009

The Port of Everett last week officially opened its new Norton Terminal – the first all-new cargo terminal to open on the US West Coast in more than a decade.

The $40m maritime-infrastructure investment introduces 40 acres of new upland cargo capacity to the American freight network to enhance the movement of commerce through the global supply chain. It also nearly doubles the seaport’s cargo-handling footprint.

“With most trade-compatible properties along our nation’s waterways already spoken for, it’s extremely rare to see an all-new cargo facility come online and add much-needed capacity to a strained logistics chain,” said Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber in a written statement.

Completion of the terminal caps off the port’s five-year, $150m Mills to Maritime initiative, through which a former contaminated mill site has been transformed into a new sustainable maritime hub. The project, conducted in partnership with the Washington State Department of Ecology, integrated the property’s cleanup requirements with redevelopment, completing the final physical cleanup of the uplands at a site that supported nearly 90 years of mill operations.

“With the opening of Norton Terminal and our modernised South Terminal,” said Port of Everett Commission VP Glen Bachman, “I’m confident there is no project cargo anywhere that we are not able to say, ‘We can handle it.’ These investments put Everett on the map and opens doors to new cargo opportunities.”