Port of Gdynia collaborates with turbine maker Vestas on Polish offshore wind hub

Port of Gdynia in Poland and Danish wind turbine maker Vestas are looking into a potential upgrade of the port’s infrastructure to become the country’s offshore wind hub, which would support the impending projects in Poland and across the Baltic Sea region.

The parties are collaborating on a range of topics, including the different requirements of an offshore wind pre-assembly site. Vestas has shared technical specifications required for the installation of turbines, including its V236-15 MW turbine.

“It is imperative that more waterside infrastructure be developed fast in markets considering offshore wind installations in the mid-2020s, particularly so that the offshore wind supply chain is able to deliver offshore wind cost-effectively,” said Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, COO of Vestas.

Poland plans to deliver 11 GW of offshore wind by 2040, and broader offshore wind ambitions in the region have been highlighted by the Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Declaration signed by eight Baltic Sea countries and the European Commission in September 2020.

“Since 2018, the Port of Gdynia Authority has been continuously working to prepare the Port of Gdynia to become an installation terminal for offshore wind projects. We believe that cooperation with the global tycoons of the industry at this stage of our preparation will allow us to design and develop the infrastructure that will meet the needs of offshore wind farm developers in the best possible way,” said Jacek Sadaj, CEO of the Port of Gdynia Authority.