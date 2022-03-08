Port of Halifax adding container facility to reduce inspection turn-around times

The Government of Canada plans to contribute $7m from the National Trade Corridors Fund to build a new container examination facility within the Port of Halifax. The Halifax Port Authority will invest $8m, for a total of $15m for the project.

The new facility will replace an existing off-site facility and so is expected to significantly reduce inspection turn-around times and port congestion, and improve the efficiency and security of operations for the Canada Border Services Agency.

Capt. Allan Gray, President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority, said the investment will “facilitate increased trade by improving the flow of container cargo to and from the container terminals and the new marine container examination facility.”

As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3bn over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of Canada’s transportation system. In 2021, $1.9bn was added to the fund.

The Port of Halifax announcement did not include a construction schedule.