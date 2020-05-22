Port of Helsinki to temporarily dismiss entire workforce

May 22nd, 2020 Europe, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic have forced the heavily impacted Port of Helsinki to come up with some drastic cost savings measures.

The measures include the temporary dismissal of the port’s personnel, who will be dismissed for 30 days between August and year end and for a maximum of 30 days early in 2021.

Management of the port will participate in the measures by waiving their holiday bonuses for 2020.

“We will attempt to arrange the temporary dismissals so that they do not cause inconveniences for our customers or operations,” the port said in a statement.

