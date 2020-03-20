Port of Houston reopens container terminals after coronavirus shutdown

March 20th, 2020 Americas, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

The Port of Houston has reopened the Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals, which were shut down after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.

The port authority said is has conducted a joint investigation with the International Longshoremen’s Association regarding the worker, who had recently worked at both terminals, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. The investigation indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited, and all workers that he has been in direct contact with during the two days worked at the port are in self-quarantine.

The ILA worker is currently in quarantine in hospital.

Vessel operations have now resumed at both terminals and normal business resumed.

