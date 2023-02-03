AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of Hueneme expansion moves a step closer

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 3, 2023
Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme, located north of the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports along the California coast, has issued a 10-year plan and is seeking public input until April, when the port intends to adopt the plan.

The plan proposes the development of 250 acres of nearby farmland for cargo processing; construction on port property of a parking structure to enable auto storage densification for ongoing auto volume growth; and the redevelopment of a vacant lot outside the port’s main gate. It anticipates the port’s involvement in the growing offshore wind energy industry.

It also includes a number of projects to modernise and green the port, including plans for the reduction of emissions, electrification of heavy port equipment and cold ironing of ships at dock, the addition of charging stations, implementation of LED lighting throughout the port, and improved management and filtering of stormwater.

The 250-acre site, located 2.4 miles east of the port’s central gate, is intended for the creation of a Port Enterprise Opportunity Zone, a port-centric logistics park.

Port CEO Kristin Decas told local paper, the Ventura County Reporter, that the port is “in conversations with the owners of that site and we’re looking to move it forward. But again, it’s going to be a very delicate dance and a long process. There’s a lot of work that has to get done. There’s a lot of hurdles and we’re just identifying those.”

