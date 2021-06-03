Port of Immingham pitches decarbonisation plans

Germany’s Uniper and Siemens Energy, Japan’s Toyoto Tsusho and Associated British Ports (ABP) have applied for state funding to develop plans for the decarbonisation of the Port of Immingham utilising hydrogen technologies.

The funding bid has been submitted so that the companies can undertake a full feasibility study. It would review the technical and economic ability of reducing port greenhouse gas emissions with hydrogen, and develop a clear plan for future development. The study would focus on difficult-to-abate sectors at the UK’s largest port.

Immingham currently handles 54m tonnes of cargo a year, and is situated in the Humber industrial cluster, scheduled to be decarbonised under the Zero Carbon Humber initiative.

Mike Lockett, Uniper UK country chairman and group chief commercial officer for power, said: “This first of its kind concept has the potential to become a decarbonisation solution not just for the Port of Immingham, but for other ports, and the maritime sector as a whole. Uniper, working together with our partners, is committed to using its knowledge and expertise in the field of hydrogen to provide solutions for sectors that are difficult to decarbonise with electricity, such as aviation, shipping, and industry.”

The consortium said a successful funding bid could allow this work to begin as early as September 2021.