Port of Karachi bans open-loop scrubbers

January 22nd, 2020

The Port of Karachi in Pakistan has become the latest authority to ban discharging washwater from open-loop scrubbers.

According to a circular issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, vessels fitted with hybrid type of scrubbers should switch to the closed-loop mode of operations while in port, and vessels fitted with open-loop scrubbers are ordered to switch over to compliant fuel instead.

The circular advises ships to carry out the switch-over well in advance of the ship’s arrival in port waters, so that any operational issues can be identified and dealt with before the ship enters Pakistani waters.

The Port of Karachi’s ban shortly comes after Suez Canal Authority announced a ban on discharging wash water from open-loop scrubbers during transit in the waterway.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

