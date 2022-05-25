Port of Long Beach and Amazon Web Services collaborate to improve cargo data

The Port of Long Beach (POLB) announced this week that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, will be used to power the port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a new digital infrastructure project created to aggregate data for companies across industries and sectors to track cargo in real-time from origin to destination.

The Supply Chain Information Highway aspires to maximize visibility and efficiency of cargo movement at POLB and throughout the supply chain. The new system will allow supply chain stakeholders to obtain actionable insights to help with planning, scheduling, and improving their systems. Registered users will access the data for free. The solution is in the process of being finalized.

POLB Executive Director Mario Cordero said the goal of the Supply Chain Information Highway is to enable users “to make scheduling, planning and payment decisions prior to cargo arrival, reducing delays during each handoff on the way to customers. We’re very excited to collaborate with AWS, one of the most innovative companies in the world, to supercharge this endeavour.”

St. Louis-based technology firm UNCOMN is working with POLB to develop the Supply Chain Information Highway software. AWS will provide cloud computing infrastructure and services, storing information in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), a solution chosen for its scalability, data availability, security and performance.