Port of Long Beach boosts rail capacity

May 2, 2022
The Port of Long Beach has completed construction of a rail project designed to increase efficiency of goods movement and reduce congestion on local roadways by shifting more cargo to trains.

The project added a second rail line running approximately 8,000 feet that enables four terminals in the port’s south basin area to simultaneously handle arriving and departing trains. It is part of the port’s ongoing rail infrastructure capital improvement program aimed at shifting more cargo to rail, one of the goals of the 2017 Update of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan.

The double track is expected to increase rail efficiency at Piers G and J up to 25%.

The $34.7m project, which commenced in February 2020, was completed early and under budget.

