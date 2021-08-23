Port of Long Beach completes new all-electric container terminal

The Port of Long Beach on Friday announced the completion of the Long Beach Container Terminal at Middle Harbor. The terminal is equipped with nearly all electric and zero-emissions equipment, and is being touted by the port as one of the most technologically advanced cargo facilities in the world.

Mario Cordero, executive director of the port, said the terminal is “the world’s first all-electric, zero-emission mega terminal” and “will allow us to increase our throughput, improve air quality and maintain our status as a leading gateway for trans-Pacific trade.”

Construction of the $1.5bn project started in May 2011. An initial 151 acres opened five years later when Phase 1 was completed. Phase 2 wrapped up in October 2017, expanding the facility to 191 acres.

The third and final phase was completed in July, growing the terminal to 300 acres with a completed container yard, an administration building and an on-dock rail yard designed to handle 1.1m teu annually. Fourteen ship-to-shore gantry cranes line a new 4,200-foot-long concrete wharf capable of receiving three massive ships at once.

All ships calling at the terminal plug into shore power connections while berthed, allowing them to shut down diesel engines and connect to the landside electrical grid. All major structures are built with features to save power and water, meeting strict gold-level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

With an annual capacity of 3.3m teu, LBCT by itself would rank as America’s sixth-busiest seaport, capable of moving twice the cargo with less than half of the air pollution of the two terminals it replaces.