Port of Los Angeles plans fees for empty containers

The Port of Los Angeles plans to begin charging a fee to ocean carriers that allow empty containers to linger on the port’s marine terminals for nine days or longer in the latest bid to ease congestion at American ports. The fee, subject to approval by the Los Angeles Harbor Commission, would take effect on January 30, 2022.

Under the policy, starting January 30 ocean carriers will be charged $100 for an empty container dwelling for nine days, increasing in $100 increments per container per day until the container leaves the terminal. If approved by the Harbor Commission, implementation of the fee will be at the discretion of the executive director.

“While we have seen significant success reducing import containers on our docks the past two months, too many empty containers are currently sitting on marine terminals,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “Just like the import dwell fee, the objective with this empty container program is not to collect fees but to free up valuable space on our docks, clearing the way for more ships and improving fluidity.”

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission will consider the program at its January 13 board meeting.

The Port of Los Angeles announced a similar program on October 25 for lingering import containers. The port has delayed enacting the fee on the import containers because import containers dwelling more than nine days has been reduced by 53% since October 24.