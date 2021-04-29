AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of Montreal strike nears an enforced end

Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 29, 2021
Canada’s House of Commons has passed back-to-work legislation for Port of Montreal dockworkers, and now the Senate will be recalled for debate this week

In a push to quickly end the longshoremen’s strike at the Port of Montreal, the Government of Canada debated Bill C-29 until 2am local time today.

The bill, entitled “An Act to provide for the resumption and continuation of operations at the Port of Montreal,” passed its second reading in the House. Thanks to the process outlined in the notice paper introducing the bill, designed to bypass regular steps in the legislative process, the bill’s adoption at the second reading stage meant it was “deemed read a third time and passed.”

The bill will now move to the Senate for debate and voting.

