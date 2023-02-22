AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of Montreal to invest $335m in port infrastructure

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 23, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Port of Montreal

The Port of Montreal has earmarked more than C$335m in its new five-year investment plan for its infrastructure on the Island of Montreal. This investment is planned to achieve four main objectives.

The port is looking to sustainably develop and maintain port infrastructure to accommodate trade growth; strengthen, optimise and streamline the Greater Montreal supply chain; accelerate the decarbonisation of port activities and the energy transition; and improve the city-port interface.

Key projects include optimising substations, enabling the port to meet the growing demand for electrical energy; optimising rail capacity by adding six km of track; and wharf modernisation.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 23, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button