Port of Montreal to invest $335m in port infrastructure

The Port of Montreal has earmarked more than C$335m in its new five-year investment plan for its infrastructure on the Island of Montreal. This investment is planned to achieve four main objectives.

The port is looking to sustainably develop and maintain port infrastructure to accommodate trade growth; strengthen, optimise and streamline the Greater Montreal supply chain; accelerate the decarbonisation of port activities and the energy transition; and improve the city-port interface.

Key projects include optimising substations, enabling the port to meet the growing demand for electrical energy; optimising rail capacity by adding six km of track; and wharf modernisation.