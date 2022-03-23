Port of New Bedford to open terminal to support offshore wind

The Port of New Bedford, located not far from the offshore wind blocks south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands, plans to add a terminal logistics facility to support offshore wind projects off Massachusetts and the US northeast coast. The New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal is expected to open in March 2023, after a year of site redevelopment.

The new terminal will provide storage and laydown yards for equipment and materials, berth facilities for tug and barge operations, and crew transfer vessel (CTV) and service operation vessel (SOV) support services. It will also offer new office space for project teams and a marine coordination centre for technicians involved in offshore wind projects.

Foss Maritime has partnered with local investors, through Cannon Street Holdings LLC, to develop the 30-acre site. Andrew Saunders, a local commercial offshore marine industry attorney with Cannon Street Holdings, will serve as president of the terminal.

“The New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal is perfectly situated to support offshore wind projects on the East Coast,” said Jason Childs, President and CEO of Saltchuk Marine, parent company to Foss Maritime.