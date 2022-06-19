Port of New Orleans receives state funding for infrastructure projects

The government of Louisiana has committed $97m in funding for the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) for expansion projects at the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal and Jourdan Road Cold Storage Terminal, along with new transportation projects in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, all with the goal of driving international trade, while preparing for future growth.

“Together, these projects will position Port NOLA to take full advantage of current cargo opportunities, including serving as an alternative gateway to the West Coast, while preparing infrastructure to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.

New projects include the St. Bernard Transportation Corridor, an elevated roadway from the future Louisiana International Terminal in Violet, Louisiana, to connect with highway I-510. The state legislature committed $50m to begin the project, which includes the planning, design and engineering for the roadway.

“The St. Bernard Transportation Corridor project will provide multiple benefits, including a route to efficiently handle cargo entering and leaving the new terminal,” Christian said. “This new infrastructure will also support St. Bernard Parish population growth, attract and retain industry, reduce emissions by alleviating congestion, and provide an alternate hurricane evacuation route for residents.”

On the riverfront, the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal container crane expansion project received $8.1m, which completes the legislature’s $28.1m commitment to the overall $120m project. The investment includes four new 100-gauge container gantry cranes, which will be operational next month.

They will more efficiently service larger ships, complement the terminal’s two existing 100-foot-gauge container cranes and allow Port NOLA’s three 50-foot gauge container cranes to service smaller vessels and the port’s container-on-barge service between Memphis, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

In New Orleans East, $8m is committed to the completion of Lineage Logistics’ $49m expansion of Port NOLA’s Jourdan Road Cold Storage Terminal. The investment completes the State’s $11m commitment to the project. One of two major Lineage facilities at the port, the cold-storage complex at Jourdan Road along the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal will grow from 160,000 square feet to 304,000 square feet.

Lineage and Port NOLA have worked closely on this project to accommodate growing export poultry volumes and new lines of export agriculture commodities, along with a growing trade of fresh produce imports. Completion is expected in July 2022.