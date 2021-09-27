Port of Newcastle mulls new empty container park

Australia’s Port of Newcastle has opened an expression of interest (EOI) regarding the potential establishment of an empty container park in the Mayfield Precinct of the port.

The port expects containerised trade to increase with the recent addition of the mobile harbour cranes to assist loading and unloading of vessels, whilst it seeks to remove existing restrictions so that it can build the multipurpose deepwater terminal.

The Mayfield 4 berth, where the new equipment and potential empty container park will be located, is used for breakbulk and general cargo, while its containerised trade is expected to continue.

If the project is to proceed, the Port of Newcastle proposed making available approximately 4 ha of land which may be established for the use of an empty container park. The port would provide the applicant a portion of hardstand area under licence and said it is prepared to consider establishing the facilities.

Therefore, it is seeking to receive feedback from industry and interested applicants on the project, and to understand views on how it could collaborate to maximise the project. The EOI for this potential project will remain open until November 5, 2021.

The Port of Newcastle said it has not yet decided whether or not to proceed with the project, with the ultimate decision to be made pending response to the EOI and a range of other business considerations and factors affecting the port.