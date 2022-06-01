Port of Oakland conducting study on widening turning basins to facilitate bigger ships

The Port of Oakland this week released a notice of preparation to begin an environmental review for a potential project to widen its federal turning basins. The port has partnered with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) San Francisco District for the study. A draft environmental impact report is expected to be ready for public review in early 2023.

The port’s basins were originally designed for ships that are shorter than the biggest, longest containerships currently moving goods in the transpacific trade lanes. Today, these large vessels have transit restrictions at Oakland, which lead to some delays. The goal of the study is to determine if widening the basins is feasible and would support greater efficiency for big ships maneuvering at Oakland.

The port has reserved almost 10 acres at the Howard Terminal to enable the possible expansion.

The feasibility study/environmental assessment (EA) phase of the project is anticipated to conclude mid 2023. Pending various discretionary approvals and funding, design efforts for the selected turning basins plan would begin in late 2023.