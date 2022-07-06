AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of Oakland cuts free dwell time for import containers

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland cut free dwell time for containers from seven days to four in an effort to push customers to pick up their cargo more quickly. According to a report from CNBC, the port is also looking at implementing a long-dwell fee, potentially joining other US West Coast ports that have already done so. (While the ports of LA and Long Beach announced a container dwell fee in October 2021, they have regularly postponed its implementation. The ports of Seattle and Tacoma have been charging a long-dwell fee since November.)

Executive director Danny Wan said customers are using the port’s terminals as storage facilities. “We think the rates need to be higher to encourage cargo owners to move their cargo faster,” he said.

“The average dwell in Oakland terminal is now 9 to 12 days,” said Wan. “It used to be 3 to 4 days. If we do not move the containers out quicker, we may have vessel congestion.”

A report issued this week that ranked global ports based on demurrage and detention charges levied by container lines on shippers put the Port of Oakland in fourth place, among a group of five US ports with the highest charges in the world. The port is now pressing for yet higher fees.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button