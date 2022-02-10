AmericasPorts and Logistics

Port of Paranaguá bulk terminal concession auction set for April

The Administration of the Ports of Paranaguá and Antonina will hold an auction on April 1 for the 10-year lease of 6,600-square-metre bulk cargo terminal PAR32 at the Port of Paranaguá in the state of Paraná in Brazil.

The terminal is intended for the handling and storage of general cargo, especially sugar. Notice of the auction and related documents are available on the Portos do Paraná website.

Estimated investment costs will be R$4.2m.

The lease is renewable at the end of the term at the discretion of the port.

The auction will take place at the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3, on April 1 at 2 pm.

