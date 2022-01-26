Port of Roenne to handle Europe’s largest offshore wind foundations

Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm has been selected by Belgian marine contractor DEME Offshore for the shipping of wind turbine and transformer station super-sized foundations for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm, located northeast of the island of Rügen in the German Baltic Sea.

Denmark’s most easterly commercial port will store the largest ever monopiles to be installed in Europe, with a weight of around 2,000 tonnes each for the 27 Vestas wind turbines when the construction of the 257 MW offshore wind farm owned by Parkwind commences in a few weeks.

“It proves that our port is adapted to service all parts of the large projects that include wind turbine shipments. I know that the new project will create work for the local companies on Bornholm as we saw with the project around Kriegers Flak last year,” said Jeppe la Cour, chief business officer for offshore at Port of Roenne.

“We have chosen Port of Roenne as the port of shipment for our XXL monopiles because it was an obvious choice. It is due to the unique infrastructure specially designed to support heavy project loads and because the port is close to our Arcadis Ost 1 operations,” said Mathieu Holvoet, project director of DEME Offshore for the Arcadis Ost project.

DEME Offshore is the main engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contractor for the foundations, while the wind turbines will be installed by Heerema. The project is expected to be completed in a year and, once fully operational, will generate renewable energy to power the equivalent of up to 290,000 households.