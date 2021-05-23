Port of Rotterdam puts off autonomous transport scheme

The Port of Rotterdam has decided to suspend the tender procedure for unmanned container transport on the Maasvlakte, due to numerous risks and uncertainties standing in the way of delivering a successful project.

The port authority will now move forward to consult with all the parties concerned about how manned transport can be set up on the so-called Container Exchange Route (CER).

The tender delivered a technically feasible proposal, however, it also came with certain operational and financial risks for the complete container exchange, the Port of Rotterdam said.

The CER is a new transport service that enables container terminal operators at Maasvlakte to exchange containers via an internal 17 km track. It is planned to be operational in Q4 2021 and is expected to handle over one million containers per year.