ContainersOperationsPorts and Logistics

Port of Rotterdam puts off autonomous transport scheme

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 24, 2021
0 22 1 minute read
Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam has decided to suspend the tender procedure for unmanned container transport on the Maasvlakte, due to numerous risks and uncertainties standing in the way of delivering a successful project.

The port authority will now move forward to consult with all the parties concerned about how manned transport can be set up on the so-called Container Exchange Route (CER).

The tender delivered a technically feasible proposal, however, it also came with certain operational and financial risks for the complete container exchange, the Port of Rotterdam said.

The CER is a new transport service that enables container terminal operators at Maasvlakte to exchange containers via an internal 17 km track. It is planned to be operational in Q4 2021 and is expected to handle over one million containers per year.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 24, 2021
0 22 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button