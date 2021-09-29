Port of Savannah to add 1.6m teu of capacity by 2023

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) board of directors has approved an expenditure of more than $34m to expedite an additional 1.6m twenty-foot equivalent container units in capacity that will begin coming online in December this year.

The funding has enabled the purchase of 22 acres adjacent to GPA’s 145-acre West Expansion property and the development of another 18 acres of land adjacent to GPA’s 60-acre Peak Capacity project, currently under construction. In total, the developments will add 230 acres of container-handling space, coming online in phases, with completion in 2023.

“In three months, this investment will begin to deliver the additional capacity we need to better accommodate increased volumes and demand for our services,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the GPA.

The Port of Savannah handled 485,595 teu in August, an increase of 10%, or 44,000 teu, over the same month last year, which was the previous high for August. It was the second busiest month in GPA history, after only March 2021, when Garden City Terminal handled 498,000 teu.

The port handled 9.3% of total US containerized cargo volume and 10.5% of all US containerized exports in FY2020.