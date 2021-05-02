Port of Savannah to boost capacity

After reporting a volume increase of 15% in its fiscal year to date (July 2020 to March 2021), the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) laid out its plan to expedite the expansion of its capacity by more than 1.4m teu.

At the end of March, the GPA board approved capital-improvement projects to boost capacity by 20% after experiencing rapid growth. At that time, executive director Griff Lynch said, “Right now, we are moving container volumes that we did not expect to see for another four years.”

Two projects account for the 1.4m-teu growth: The Peak Capacity project will add 650,000 teu of annual container-yard capacity in two phases at Garden City Terminal, and the development of 92 acres adjacent to the Mason Mega Rail Terminal will add 750,000 teu of annual capacity within two years.

In addition, a new transloading facility is to be built on a 90-acre parcel near Garden City Terminal. It is expected to be completed in 15 months and will have an annual capacity of 400,000 teu.

The GPA has also started construction, due to be completed in June 2023, to straighten a bend at one of the Garden City berths to increase handling capacity by an estimated 1 million teu per year.