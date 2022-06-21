Port of Tallinn readies for offshore wind

The Port of Tallinn, Estonia’s largest port, is investing €53m ($56m) to build a new quay to support the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea region.

The new 310-m quay with a 10-hectare area will be constructed beyond the quay in Paldiski South Harbour in summer 2025. The investment is backed by European Commission in the amount of €20m.

The expansion should ensure the capacity of the port to receive high-draft special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components. The hinterland will allow various preparations for the manufacture and storage of generators and wind turbine blades before being loaded on a ship, the port said.

The Port of Tallinn is currently in talks with several of the largest European wind farm builders to establish a construction and maintenance port for offshore wind farms in the neighboring region in the Paldiski South Harbour. The wind farms to be built in the area plan to start production in 2028, preceded by a three-year construction period of the wind farms.

“The positive impact of the investment on the operating volumes and turnover of Port of Tallinn is expected from 2025 after the completion of the quay, but as negotiations with developers are still ongoing, it is currently not possible to assess the financial impact on Port of Tallinn in more detail,” the port said in a release.